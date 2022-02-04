Manitoba COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop to 707 on Friday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 707 patients are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday. Of those, 52 are in the intensive care unit.

11 additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Health Sciences Centre unit GA4, (reported Thursday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

Health officials say there are 17,423 active cases, and 103,624 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,585.

The province also announced 623 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 122,632. The number of new cases isn’t entirely accurate, as changes to testing protocols and a shift to rapid tests mean every new case isn’t logged and reported.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

