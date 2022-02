Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a woman’s body was located in an apartment suite on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a call of suspicious circumstances in the 400 block of Furby Street just after 1 p.m. and located the deceased victim.

She has been identified as Heather Marie Cheyane Beardy, 26.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).