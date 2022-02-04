Man Charged After Women Held, Assaulted Inside Thompson Apartment

Manitoba RCMP have a man in custody following multiple serious assaults at a Thomspon apartment complex.

Officers were alerted on Wednesday evening that a man had stabbed several people on Princeton Drive and was in possession of a knife.

RCMP responded to the scene but didn’t immediately locate the suspect. Several units of the apartment building were checked and the man was taken into custody.

Three women, who were forcibly confined by the suspect and assaulted with weapons, were located by police. A young child was also inside the residence at the time, but wasn’t injured.

One woman was taken to hospital and the two others were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Antonio Miles Spence, 24, of Nelson House, has been charged with multiple offences.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.