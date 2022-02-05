Police to Speak on Hit and Run at Manitoba Convoy Protest

Winnipeg police have called a news conference for noon to speak on a hit and run incident that occurred Friday night at the scene of a protest near the Manitoba legislature.

Video of the incident on social media shows a white Jeep Patriot colliding with protestors on Broadway and speeding away towards Osborne Street.

Protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions began Friday morning in Winnipeg.

According to witnesses, a protestor was knocked to the ground by the vehicle and three others were injured.

Another photo from the pedestrian-vehicle collision shows a man dressed in a yellow snowsuit laying on the ground with his leg partially underneath the vehicle’s front left tire.

A man who didn’t want his name used told ChrisD.ca the driver has been apprehended by police.

This story will be updated following the police news conference.