Power of Wind: Windsock Exposition at The Forks

WINNIPEG — Colourful windsocks may have caught your attention at The Forks, but they aren’t just for telling which way the wind is blowing.

For the second year in a row, The Forks Windsock Exposition is embracing Winnipeg’s reputation as a windy city.

Nine local artists, architects, and organizations have created their interpretation of the windsock, which can be found along the Nestaweya River Trail.

“Instead of fighting the wind, we’re harnessing its power and showcasing art installations that have been designed to use this natural source,” says Sara Stasiuk, CEO, The Forks North Portage.

Stasiuk adds the windsocks are “incredible public art installations that add colour, movement, and whimsy to the landscape.”

The windy creations are also using unique materials, such as paddles, tulle, cowrie shells, and other items outside of being a traditional sock.

The installations can be found along the six-kilometre river trail and will remain for the winter season.