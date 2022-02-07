Manitoba Reports 702 COVID-19 Hospitalizations on Monday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 702 patients are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday. Of those, 47 are in the intensive care unit.

15 additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Actionmarguerite St. Vital (reported Saturday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 80s from Southern Health (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Holy Family personal care home (reported Sunday)

A man in his 100s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Fred Douglas Lodge (reported Sunday)

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at St. Amant (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 80s from Southern Health (reported Sunday)

A man in his 70s from Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Monday)

A man in his 20s from the Northern health region (reported Monday)

A man in his 80s from Southern Health (reported Monday)

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Monday)

A woman in her 60s from the Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Monday)

Health officials say there are 18,544 active cases, and 103,595 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,600.

The province also announced 258 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 123,739. The number of new cases isn’t entirely accurate, as changes to testing protocols and a shift to rapid tests mean every new case isn’t logged and reported.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.