La Salle Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash on Bird Lake

A La Salle woman has died after two snowmobiles collided with each other on Bird Lake in Nopiming Provincial Park over the weekend.

Manitoba RCMP say the two-vehicle collision happened at around 4 p.m. on Saturday when the rider went off-trail.

Two groups of snowmobilers had been travelling on a groomed trail across Bird Lake at the time. One group, consisting of a male and a female on separate machines, went off-trail in an attempt to pass another group travelling in the same direction. The female lost control of her snowmobile, ending up back on the trail and colliding with a snowmobile belonging to the other group.

The 49-year-old woman that went off-trail was pronounced deceased on scene.

RCMP continue to investigate.