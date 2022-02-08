Children’s Hospital Foundation Receives Donation from CAA

WINNIPEG — The Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba is one of three Canadian charities to receive an annual donation from the parent company of CAA Manitoba.

The CAA Club Group of Companies announced Tuesday a three-year donation to SickKids Foundation, which will receive a total of $450,000, Black Youth Helpline and the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba, will each receive a total of $225,000.

CAA says the donation to the Children’s Hospital Foundation will help build the Indigenous Community Healing Space for the Indigenous children who account for half of the kids at HSC Winnipeg Children’s Hospital. The project is being led by Dr. Melanie Morris, Canada’s first and only Indigenous pediatric surgeon.

“The collaborative work on the Indigenous Community Healing Space is a crucial step towards reconciliation in health care,” said Stefano Grande, president and CEO, Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“We are deeply thankful to have had counsel from our Indigenous advisory circle and Dr. Morris on the impacts of how safe Indigenous children and their families feel when receiving care. We are so grateful for the support of generous community leaders like CAA who have embraced the importance of culturally safe care for all kids.”

CAA’s charity advisory committee meets regularly to select the charitable organizations to support. It will continue to support charities selected in previous years, including Bear Clan Patrol, Harvest Manitoba, Winnipeg Humane Society, Canadian Cancer Society and the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA).