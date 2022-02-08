Goldeyes Re-Sign Outfielder Logan Hill

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have re-signed outfielder Logan Hill for the 2022 season.

Hill played in 95 games for the Goldeyes in 2021, hitting .233 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs, and 51 RBI.

The Pensacola, Florida native’s four base hits and five RBI on June 18 at Kansas City each tied career highs. Hill was one of several Goldeyes’ hitters to utilize a wearable bat sensor last season, and led the team in average bat speed at 75.4 miles per hour.

“Logan got off to a slow start, but picked it up after the first month of the season,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney.

In the second half, he started to drive in more runs and started getting himself into better counts that he could take advantage of. I’m a big fan of Logan. He likes playing for us and really enjoys Winnipeg, so I’m glad that we have him back in the fold.”

The Winnipeg Goldeyes now have 10 players signed to contracts for the 2022 season.