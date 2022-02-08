Rufus Wainwright Playing the Centennial Concert Hall in April

WINNIPEG — Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright and his “Unfollow The Rules Tour” is coming to the Centennial Concert Hall this spring.

Wainwright will play for a Winnipeg audience on April 15 as part of his North American tour.

Tickets to the show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. through the Centennial Concert Hall box office at (204) 949-3999 and online.

Prices are $32, $48, $68 and $87 plus fees. VIP tickets are $162 and $242 plus fees. Purchase your tickets early on Thursday, February 10 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Use presale code afternoon at CentennialConcertHall.com.

In the event the performance is cancelled for any reason, promoters say there will be an option to receive a refund. If your performance is postponed or rescheduled, the Centennial Concert Hall will automatically move purchased tickets to the new performance dates.