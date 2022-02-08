Man Facing 130 Charges Over Damage to Vehicles

A Winnipeg man is facing 130 charges after dozens of vehicles were damaged between December 2021 and this month.

Police received numerous damage reports that were similar in nature that occurred mostly in the Fort Garry and St. James areas.

Police say rows of vehicles had their windows smashed out while parked along the road between this time period.

On Sunday, a fresh string of damaged vehicles was reported in the King Edward neighbourhood.

Officers were able to identify a suspect and utilized Air 1 to spot the suspect driving in the area.

A 22-year-old man was pulled over by officers on the ground and taken into custody.

The man, who hasn’t been named, faces 130 charges of mischief to property and was released on an undertaking.

Police say they believe the suspect acted alone and didn’t know the owners of the vehicles that were damaged.