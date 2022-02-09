Manitoba Reports 680 COVID-19 Hospitalizations on Wednesday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 680 patients are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday. Of those, 43 are in the intensive care unit.

14 additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Concordia Hospital; unit N3 (reported Tuesday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to an outbreak at Grace Hospital unit 3 South (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Golden Door Geriatric Centre (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and Holy Family Home (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Meadowood Manor personal care home (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region (reported Wednesday)

Health officials say there are 19,420 active cases, and 103,582 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,613.

The province also announced 472 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 124,615. The number of new cases isn’t entirely accurate, as changes to testing protocols and a shift to rapid tests mean every new case isn’t logged and reported.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.