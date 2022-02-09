Man Charged in January Homicide on Main Street

Winnipeg police have charged a man following a suspicious death at an apartment in the 800 block of Main Street on January 17.

Police responded to the residence at around 7:15 p.m. and located a seriously injured man. He was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

He was later identified as Joseph Matthew Myran, 36, of Winnipeg.

Homicide investigators arrested a man on Tuesday in connection to the death. Jordan James Walton, 27, of Winnipeg, has been charged with second-degree murder. He remains in custody.

Police say the two men weren’t previously known to each other before Myran was stabbed during a dispute.