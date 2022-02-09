‘Retrain Manitoba’ Program Disburses $12.5M to Upskill Workforce

WINNIPEG — A program to reimburse employers who upskill or train more employees in Manitoba has disbursed $12.5 million ahead of its cutoff date.

The Retrain Manitoba program was launched last November by Economic Development Winnipeg and supported through the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce and the province.

The program paid $2,500 per employee up to a maximum of $75,000 per company to train or upskill their workforce from a wide range of courses including in-person, online and industry-recognized courses by third-party trainers. Of the 1,365 businesses registered, 87 percent were small businesses (with 0 to 99 employees).

“We’re thrilled to see that so many Manitoba businesses took advantage of the Retrain Manitoba program,” said Dayna Spiring, president and CEO, Economic Development Winnipeg.

“We’ve heard from business leaders who say this funding has given them the flexibility to not only pursue training or upskilling for employees, but recruit and train new employees. I’m confident that this program has put businesses in a strong position for growth as we move past the pandemic.”

Applications for the program were on a first-come, first-served basis until March 31, 2022, or until the funds had all been allocated, which occurred on February 4.

Manitoba companies seeking additional advice and support to help upskill or train their workers can visit WinnipegTalentHub.com.