Police Investigating Fatal Garry Street Shooting

Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after two people were injured during a shooting on Wednesday.

Police were called to the 200 block of Garry Street at around 3:40 a.m. and located an injured man. The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

A second man was dropped off at a hospital and admitted in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The homicide unit is investigating and asks anyone with information to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).