U.S. Border Crossing in Manitoba Closed by Convoy Protest

WINNIPEG — A protest south of Winnipeg has shut down Manitoba’s main border crossing with the United States.

The Emerson port of entry is the latest target of anti-vaccine and anti-mask protestors, who have blocked the highway with semi-trailer trucks, farm equipment and other vehicles.

Manitoba RCMP remain on the scene and advise motorists to avoid the area.

The protest is the latest in the province since an occupation of Broadway and Memorial Boulevard in Winnipeg began on February 4 near the Manitoba legislature.

A few dozen rigs were blocking traffic in both directions, only allowing livestock trucks through, said David Carlson, reeve of the Emerson-Franklin rural municipality.

“This is not a slow-roll protest. Things are completely blocked right now,” Carlson said.

The blockade could affect emergency response times, Carlson said, because municipalities on both sides of the border area share duties. The road into Emerson from Highway 75, just north of the border, remained open.

Carlson said the Mounties had challenges communicating with the protesters.

“They’re actually trying to find someone to negotiate with … there’s really no spokesperson for it or a leader.”

A demonstration involving a large number of vehicles & farm equipment is blocking the Emerson Port of Entry. No traffic is getting through either northbound or southbound. The Port of Entry is shut down. Please avoid the area. #rcmpmb is on scene. pic.twitter.com/SpKzwzMfKZ — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 10, 2022

— With files from The Canadian Press