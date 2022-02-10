Winnipeg Folk Festival Partners with Local Brewery

WINNIPEG — It’s a sudsy match made in beer-drinkers heaven.

The Winnipeg Folk Festival has partnered with well-known local brewery Little Brown Jug for the 2022 season.

And after two years of the pandemic putting a wrench into the plans of festivalgoers, you can likely bet more than a few cold ones will be consumed at Birds Hill Provincial Park this summer.

“We’re very excited to work with the established and celebrated Little Brown Jug Brewing Co. in our taverns this summer as our values are so closely aligned with theirs,” said Lynne Skromeda, executive director of Winnipeg Folk Festival.

“We want to support a local brewery and know through our surveys that our audience does, too — so we’re glad to make it happen.”

The Winnipeg Folk Festival previously worked with Calgary-based Big Rock Brewery as their official beer partner.

Kevin Selch, founder of Little Brown Jug, calls the new partnership a “dream come true.”

“This is all possible because of the incredible support for our products by the people in this community. It’s that foundation that allowed us to grow to the point that we’re able to invest in an event the size of Winnipeg Folk Festival, one of the biggest in the province,” said Selch.

Little Brown Jug products will be on tap at all festival taverns including the newly named “Little Brown Jug Tavern” in the Festival Village.

The 47th annual Winnipeg Folk Festival runs July 7-10.