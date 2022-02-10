Winnipeg’s Airport Receives $5.3M for Infrastructure Projects

Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport has received $5.3 million from the federal government to help it recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding, from Transport Canada’s Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, will support a new permanent structure for the security screening of non-passenger vehicles and the addition of a dedicated vehicle access lane for processing cargo.

The investment will also improve air terminal security, upgrade airport roadway infrastructure and fund projects to enable COVID-19 testing and screening at the airport.

Winnipeg’s airport previously received $7 million from the same federal program in August 2021. That funding was used for the rehabilitation of the airport’s airfield paved surfaces and $5.7 million from Transport Canada’s Airport Relief Fund helped the airport maintain continued operations and essential air services.