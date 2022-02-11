Manitoba Reports 656 COVID-19 Hospitalizations on Friday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 656 patients are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday. Of those, 41 are in the intensive care unit.

Seven additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 60s from Southern Health-Santé Sud (reported Friday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Tuxedo Villa personal care home (reported Friday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Victoria General Hospital (reported Friday)

Health officials say there are 13,793 active cases, and 110,432 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,619.

The province also announced 673 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 125,844. The number of new cases isn’t entirely accurate, as changes to testing protocols and a shift to rapid tests mean every new case isn’t logged and reported.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.