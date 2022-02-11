Goldeyes Re-Sign Infielder Kevin Lachance

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have re-signed infielder Kevin Lachance for the 2022 season.

Lachance hit .326 with a career-high nine home runs and 49 RBI in 97 games for the Goldeyes last season. The Virginia native tied for 10th in the American Association in batting average, while adding 57 runs scored, 20 doubles, four triples, 14 stolen bases, and 38 walks.

“I’m thrilled Kevin has chosen to play with us again,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “He had a fantastic season both offensively and defensively in 2021. Kevin is a true professional.”

Lachance enters his sixth season of professional baseball, and has a career .282 batting average and .374 on-base percentage in 277 games played.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes now have 11 players signed to contracts for the 2022 season.