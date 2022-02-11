Lakeshore General Hospital to See Expanded Emergency Department

WINNIPEG — Lakeshore General Hospital in Ashern is receiving $10.8 million in provincial funding to expand its emergency department.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced the investment for Manitoba’s Interlake health region on Friday.

“Today’s investment will expand Lakeshore General Hospital’s emergency department and enhance services in Ashern while improving access to some specialized services for Interlake residents, reducing the need for travel to Winnipeg to receive care,” Gordon said.

Construction of the expanded emergency department will create additional treatment space up to 12 additional inpatient beds from the 14 current beds. It will also support patient recovery closer to home when their specialized care in Winnipeg has ended.

“This investment will bolster access to services at Lakeshore General Hospital as the first hospital that residents and visitors from northern Manitoba encounter when travelling south along Highway 6 and will further complement existing health services for residents of Ashern and surrounding communities,” said Marion Ellis, interim chief executive officer, Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority.

Lakeshore General Hospital was originally built in 1961 and had an addition built in 1988 to provide renal services. Construction is expected to begin in late 2022 or early 2023.