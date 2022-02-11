Manitoba Plans to Eliminate Vaccine Cards, Mask Requirement in March

WINNIPEG — The province will further reduce COVID-19 public health measures in Manitoba one week ahead of schedule, while also planning to eliminate all restrictions by mid-March.

Beginning Tuesday, February 15, capacity limits will be eliminated in venues such as restaurants, licensed premises, entertainment venues, gyms, indoor and outdoor sporting events and casinos, as well as gatherings at private residences.

Health officials released details on Friday on what Manitobans can expect in the coming weeks, including the elimination of the proof of vaccine card on March 1 and the indoor mask requirement on March 15. In some settings, such as personal care homes and health-care facilities, mask use may still be required beyond that date.

The province will also eliminate capacity limits for outdoor public gatherings next week, but will retain a limit of 50 people indoors unless proof of vaccination is required.

Youth aged 12-17 playing indoor sports and recreation will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination or recent testing. Retail and personal services remain unchanged.

“Based on the information and data monitored by public health, we are seeing strong signals that the Omicron wave has peaked and is now having a reduced impact here in Manitoba,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer.

“As a result, it’s prudent to continue to reduce our public health restrictions. I want to remind Manitobans that this is an important time of transition and we still need to get vaccinated, wear a mask and do simple but important things like washing our hands and staying home when we are sick. We need to remain cautious about gathering sizes, even as we shift from public health rules to public health recommendations.”

The current public health restrictions, which only took effect on Tuesday, were originally set to expire on February 22.

What else is changing on February 15?

Close contacts of a person who tests positive for COVID-19 will no longer be required to self-isolate. Public health will still recommend self-isolation for people who live in a household with others who have symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19 but it will no longer be required.

Removal of self-isolation requirements for individuals entering the province. However, anyone travelling from international destinations will continue to be required to meet requirements under the federal Quarantine Act. Public health orders restricting travel to northern Manitoba remain in place.

Schools will return to yellow (caution) under the Pandemic Response System, which requires cohorts in kindergarten to Grade 6. Masks are required indoors for staff and students but will not be required during physical education classes. Medical masks will be recommended but no longer required for school staff.

Watch Friday’s news conference:

Manitoba Public Health Changes – Feb. 11, 2022 by ChrisDca on Scribd