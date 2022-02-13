Three People Killed in Fire on Manitoba First Nation

Three people have died following a house fire on Pimicikamak Cree Nation in northern Manitoba.

The blaze broke out just before 5 a.m. Saturday, but first responders couldn’t immediately gain access to the residence due to the fire’s intensity.

Members of the Cross Lake Fire Department also responded and extinguished the fire.

Seven people were inside the home at the time. Four of them, a 36-year-old man, 36-year-old woman, 20-year-old woman and a four-year-old girl, were able to escape through a window. All four suffered various injuries due to the fire and received medical attention.

Once firefighters and officers gained access to the residence, they located three people deceased inside.

An autopsy has been scheduled to confirm their identities.

RCMP continue to investigate.