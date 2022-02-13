Jack Frost Challenge Gets Manitobans Moving Outdoors

WINNIPEG — With frigid winter temperatures taking hold in southern Manitoba this week, there couldn’t be a more appropriate time for the 11th annual Jack Frost Challenge.

The week-long challenge, happening February 13-19, includes more than 1,000 Manitobans taking the pledge to embrace the cold and log 130 kilometres of outdoor winter activity.

Put on by the Green Action Centre, the challenge inspires active modes of transportation not only in the winter but year-round. Teams of up to five people walk, bike, skate, ski, toboggan, build snow forts, snowshoe and perform other activities to reach a cumulative goal of 130 kilometres throughout the week.

Participants will be entered to win a variety of prizes, from a free bike to gift cards to local businesses.

The kick-off to the Jack Frost Challenge is today from noon to 4 p.m. on the Nestaweya River Trail at The Forks. Those who attend can also try out ice bikes from Kendricks Outdoor Adventures free of charge.