Manitoba Reports 633 COVID-19 Hospitalizations on Monday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 633 patients are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday. Of those, 40 are in the intensive care unit.

19 additional deaths were also reported:

• A man in his 80s from Southern Health (reported Saturday)

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

• A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

• A man in his 100s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Meadowood Manor personal care home (reported Saturday)

• A man in his 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the outbreak at St. Paul’s home (reported Saturday)

• A woman in her 40s from the Northern health region (reported Saturday)

• A man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Saturday)

• A woman in her 80s from the Northern health region (reported Saturday)

• A man in his 70s from Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Sunday)

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre (reported Sunday)

• A woman in her 80s from Interlake-Eastern health region and linked to the outbreak at Tudor House (reported Sunday)

• A man in his 70s from Interlake-Eastern health region and linked to the outbreak at Rosewood Lodge (reported Sunday)

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Victoria General Hospital, 4 North, (reported Sunday)

• A woman in her 70s from Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Sunday)

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Monday)

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Monday)

Health officials say there are 14,938 active cases, and 110,435 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,637.

The province also announced 188 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 127,010. The number of new cases isn’t entirely accurate, as changes to testing protocols and a shift to rapid tests mean every new case isn’t logged and reported.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.