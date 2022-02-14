Man Killed in Rollover Crash in RM of Pembina

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in the RM of Pembina last Saturday.

Police say a vehicle was travelling west on Road 17 North, near the intersection of Road 43 West, when it went off the road and rolled. The driver and lone occupant, an 86-year-old man from the RM of Pembina, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Speed and alcohol don’t appear to be factors in the collision, but RCMP say visibility was poor and road conditions were icy at the time.

Pembina Valley RCMP continue to investigate.