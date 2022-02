Foo Fighters to Perform in Winnipeg on September 21

Rock and roll legends the Foo Fighters will play Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre this fall.

The band will headline a series of 10 new North American dates announced on Monday, including on September 21 in Winnipeg.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Prices weren’t immediately released.