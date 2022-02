Winnipeg police say a man who was injured at a beer vendor early Tuesday morning has died.

The homicide victim was located in the 1400 block of Notre Dame Avenue just after 3 a.m. and he was transported to hospital in unstable condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).