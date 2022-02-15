‘Jurassic Quest’ Dinosaur Exhibit Coming to Winnipeg in April

WINNIPEG — The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America is returning to Canada in the spring.

Jurassic Quest will roar into Winnipeg’s RBC Convention Centre from April 15-17.

The all-ages interactive exhibit includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, bounce houses, inflatable attractions and more. In addition to new dinos in the herd, new activities for 2022 include the “Triceratots” soft play area for young kids.

Families can walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods to see the dinos that ruled on land, and “deep dive” into the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit, making its Canadian debut, to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon.

Tickets are on sale now through JurassicQuest.ca.