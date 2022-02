Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Rollover in RM of Whitehead

Brandon RCMP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle rollover in the RM of Whitehead.

The collision happened just before 2 a.m. on February 11 on Road 115 West near Road 52 North.

RCMP say a vehicle travelling westbound at the time when it left the roadway and rolled. The driver and lone occupant, a 20-year-old man from the RM of Souris-Glenwood, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate.