Goldeyes Add Pair of Pitchers Ryan, Pinales to 2022 Roster

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed right-handed pitchers Zac Ryan and Erasmo Pinales to the 2022 roster.

Ryan returns to the Goldeyes after joining the club in August of 2021. The Indiana native struck out 19 batters in 11.1 innings, and did not allow a run in nine of his 12 appearances.

“Zac and Erasmo add valuable bullpen depth to our pitching staff,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “Zac showed a powerful arm with a wipeout slider last year.”

Pinales last pitched in 2019 where he posted a 4.00 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 18.0 relief innings for the Double-A Texas League’s Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros). In 2018, the La Vega, Dominican Republic native fanned 72 in just 55.2 innings for Corpus Christi, and was assigned to the prestigious Arizona Fall League at the conclusion of the season.

“This will be Erasmo’s first indy ball experience,” added Forney. “He had a lot of success in the Astros’ organization, showing a nice fastball and slider mix. Both Zac and Erasmo have the ability to pitch high-leverage innings for our club in 2022.”

The Fish also announced they have traded right-handed pitcher Dylan Burns to the Pioneer League’s Ogden Raptors in exchange for a player to be named later Burns was 1-2 with a 5.59 ERA in 29.0 innings for the Goldeyes in 2021.