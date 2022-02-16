Manitoba Reports 614 COVID-19 Hospitalizations on Wednesday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 614 patients are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday. Of those, 38 are in the intensive care unit.

Six additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 20 from Winnipeg health region

A man in his 70s from Southern Health

A woman in her 90s from Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Tuxedo Villa personal care home

A female in her 60s from Southern Health-Sante Sud and linked to the outbreak at Boyne Lodge

A man in his 80s from Prairie Mountain Health and linked to the outbreak at St. Paul’s Home

A woman in her 80s from Prairie Mountain Health and linked to the outbreak at St. Paul’s Home

Health officials say there are 15,679 active cases, and 110,411 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,642.

The province also announced 352 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 127,732. The number of new cases isn’t entirely accurate, as changes to testing protocols and a shift to rapid tests mean every new case isn’t logged and reported.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

