Traffic Flowing Again at Emerson Border Crossing

WINNIPEG — Traffic began flowing in both directions at the Emerson border crossing on Wednesday afternoon following nearly a week-long protest and blockade.

Manitoba RCMP struck a deal with protestors on Tuesday to have the border along Highway 75 reopened by noon today. The protest began on February 10 in opposition to COVID-19 mandates.

Since that time, only emergency vehicles and some livestock trailers were allowed to pass through into North Dakota and northbound into Manitoba.

RCMP estimated upwards of 75 vehicles, including semi-trailers, farm implements, and passenger vehicles, were involved in the blockade at the Canada/U.S. border at one point.

“Throughout the past six days, our officers continued to use open communication, and a measured approach to find a peaceful resolution to this situation. This continuous dialogue between our officers and the demonstrators enabled us to reach a resolution yesterday,” said Chief Superintendent Rob Hill, officer in charge of criminal operations for the Manitoba RCMP.

Vehicle traffic began moving again just before 12:30 p.m. Officers will remain in the area today to ensure that the highway and the border to the United States remain open and accessible to all travellers.