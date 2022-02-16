Home » News » Traffic Flowing Again at Emerson Border Crossing

Traffic Flowing Again at Emerson Border Crossing

February 16, 2022 12:58 PM | News


Emerson Border Crossing

Vehicles begin to move at the Emerson port of entry on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. (RCMP HANDOUT)

WINNIPEG — Traffic began flowing in both directions at the Emerson border crossing on Wednesday afternoon following nearly a week-long protest and blockade.

Manitoba RCMP struck a deal with protestors on Tuesday to have the border along Highway 75 reopened by noon today. The protest began on February 10 in opposition to COVID-19 mandates.

Since that time, only emergency vehicles and some livestock trailers were allowed to pass through into North Dakota and northbound into Manitoba.

RCMP estimated upwards of 75 vehicles, including semi-trailers, farm implements, and passenger vehicles, were involved in the blockade at the Canada/U.S. border at one point.

Emerson Border Crossing

All four lanes in both directions at the Emerson border are now open to traffic. (RCMP HANDOUT)

“Throughout the past six days, our officers continued to use open communication, and a measured approach to find a peaceful resolution to this situation. This continuous dialogue between our officers and the demonstrators enabled us to reach a resolution yesterday,” said Chief Superintendent Rob Hill, officer in charge of criminal operations for the Manitoba RCMP.

Vehicle traffic began moving again just before 12:30 p.m. Officers will remain in the area today to ensure that the highway and the border to the United States remain open and accessible to all travellers.

Emerson Blockade - COVID-19 Protest

A person speaks to truckers as they block Highway 75 with heavy trucks and farm equipment and access to the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Emerson, Man., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)


