Former Legion Site Points to New Pembina Highway Development

WINNIPEG — The former site of the Fort Garry Legion on Pembina Highway will be the new home of an infill housing project housing 82 units.

Construction has started on The Point on Pembina at the corner of Pembina and Windermere Avenue.

The six-storey development will boast nine-foot ceilings in each suite with oversized windows and 58 heated underground parking spaces.

“Our goal was to look at the needs of the community and meet those needs by providing modern, energy-efficient units with easy walkable access to support local businesses,” said Kurtis Sawatzky, with KNH Sawatzky & Assoc. and project manager for The Point on Pembina.

“This section of Pembina Highway is an amenity-rich area with a walkable score of 70 and will be enhanced with this new development as well as other planned renewal projects including a large grocery store. We incorporated amenity features such as a dog wash station, secure bike storage and a main level shared common room with integrated exterior deck space for the enjoyment of the tenants who will call this building home,” added Sawatzky.

With the rise in work-from-home culture, The Point will house six “live-work” units on the main floor designed for people who want to run businesses and personal services from their homes. Each of these units will have a dedicated storefront entrance with an integrated front deck.

As for the Fort Garry Legion, which stood at the site of 1125 Pembina Highway since 1949, they have leased the former Pizza Hut building at 762 Pembina Highway and is currently working on extensive renovations.

“The Fort Garry Legion has a long and proud history,” said Garry Reid, finance chairman and treasurer for Royal Canadian Legion Branch #90.

“Our original building served as a flood-relief centre during the great flood of 1950 and was a community meeting place for countless celebrations. With the building needing major repairs, our members decided it was time to move on. We hope to open our doors and welcome our members back in May of this year.”

The Point on Pembina is a project by Foresight Development Group and is being built by Bouchard Brothers.