Winnipeg Goldeyes Sign Infielder Ian Sagdal

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed infielder Ian Sagdal for the 2022 season.

Sagdal, 29, hit a combined .220 with four home runs and 16 RBI in 40 games last season at two levels of the Washington Nationals’ farm system. The Wenatchee, Washington native appeared in 35 games for the Double-A Northeast’s Harrisburg Senators, and five more for the Nationals’ Rookie Florida Complex League affiliate.

“I’m excited about the addition of Ian to our team,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “He is a solid player both offensively and defensively. I’m hoping Ian can provide a steady presence in the middle of our lineup.”

Sagdal enters his seventh season of professional baseball, and was drafted by the Nationals in the 16th round in 2015 out of Washington State University.

The Goldeyes also announced the trading of right-handed pitcher Joey Gonzalez to the Frontier League’s Tri-City ValleyCats in exchange for a player to be named later. Gonzalez was 3-5 with a 5.08 ERA in 13 starts and one relief appearance for the Goldeyes last season.