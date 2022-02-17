Pedestrian Killed in Vehicle Crash on Manitoba First Nation

Manitoba RCMP say a 24-year-old man was killed in Pauingassi First Nation on Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle on the community’s main road.

The collision happened just before 1 a.m. when a vehicle struck the man and then slid into a snowbank. The driver and passenger got out and fled on foot.

The victim was taken to the nursing station where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle, who wasn’t injured, was identified as a 37-year-old woman from the community. She was located at her home and arrested for impaired driving causing death. RCMP say her breath samples registered over the legal limit.

Stephanie Keeper, from Pauingassi First Nation, has been charged with several offences. She remains in custody and will appear in Winnipeg court on Friday.

Little Grand Rapids RCMP continue to investigate.