Free Family Fishing Weekend in Manitoba

Manitoba anglers can drop a line into icy water this long weekend without the need for a fishing licence.

The Winter Family Fishing Weekend runs from Saturday, February 19 to Monday, February 20, coinciding with free admission to provincial parks during the month of February.

Anglers may retain up to a conservation licence limit of fish, which includes four walleye/sauger, four northern pike, two smallmouth bass, one lake trout, one channel catfish and two stocked trout. Regular limits apply for those who already have a regular angling licence and all other angling regulations apply during this weekend, including regulations for individual waters.

Anglers are encouraged to check ice conditions before travelling onto the ice.

Fishing in national parks still requires a federal angling licence and Snopasses still apply for snowmobiles using groomed trails in the parks.