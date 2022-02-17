Winnipeg Man Rearrested Following Discovery of Child Pornography on Cell Phone

Winnipeg police have rearrested a man and laid new charges following the discovery of child pornography on his cell phone.

The original police investigation, called Operation Phoenix, targeted firearms trafficking between April 2021 and December 2021.

Twelve people were arrested on a variety of charges, including firearm and drug trafficking.

During the course of the investigation, officers seized the suspect’s cell phone, where child pornography material was located on the device.

Jason Dean Bigl, 29, has been charged with several new offences and remains in custody.