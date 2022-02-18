Manitoba Reports 583 COVID-19 Hospitalizations on Friday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 583 patients are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday. Of those, 33 are in the intensive care unit.

Seven additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Kildonan personal care home (reported Thursday)

A man in his 80s from Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the outbreak at Crocus Court personal care home (reported Thursday)

A man in his 90s from Prairie Mountain Health and linked to the outbreak at The Sherwood personal care home (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 70s from Prairie Mountain Health (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 60s from Southern Health (reported Friday)

A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

Health officials say there are 11,364 active cases, and 115,473 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,649.

The province also announced 343 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 128,486. The number of new cases isn’t entirely accurate, as changes to testing protocols and a shift to rapid tests mean every new case isn’t logged and reported.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.