Woman Arrested Following Rollover Near Portage la Prairie

A Portage la Prairie woman has been arrested following a rollover crash on Highway 1 Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision in the RM of Portage la Prairie at around 3:15 p.m. and found the vehicle went off the road and rolled.

The driver and lone occupant was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A search of the driver and the vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately 20 grams of individually packaged methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The 28-year-old woman was arrested for two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

She is scheduled to appear in court on June 7. Further charges are pending.

Portage la Prairie continue to investigate.