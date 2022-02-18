What’s Open and Closed on Louis Riel Day in Winnipeg

Louis Riel Day is Monday, February 21, meaning most Manitobans have the day off for the statutory holiday. As a result, some services are operating on a reduced schedule and/or will be closed.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Polo Park — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Liquor Marts

Most Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations will be open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for True North Square, which will be closed.

All Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For specific hours, see liquormarts.ca/hours.

Manitoba Museum

Open Monday, February 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Snow Maze at A Maze in Corn

Open Monday, February 21 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Buy tickets online.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

Open Monday, February 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed on Monday, February 21

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled on the Louis Riel Day holiday for those with Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only)

Monday, February 21 — 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot hours of operation (residential customers only)

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot hours of operation (residential customers only)

Closed

Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot hours of operation (residential customers only)

Closed

Winnipeg Transit

On Monday, February 21, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Arenas

All city-owned arenas are closed on Monday, February 21.

Indoor Pools

Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Margaret Grant Pool will be open from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.; Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. All other indoor pools are closed on February 21.

Fitness & Leisure Centres

The following Fitness Centres will be open: Pan Am Pool, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. All other Fitness and Leisure Centres are closed on Monday, February 21.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, February 21.

Animal Services Agency

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday, February 21.

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, February 21; however, the administration office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed.