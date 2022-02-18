Manitoba Predicts Moderate to Major Flooding This Spring

WINNIPEG — With an ongoing brutal winter that has gripped much of the province and brought a seemingly endless amount of snow, Manitoba is facing a moderate to major flooding situation this spring.

The province on Friday released its first spring flood outlook, saying there is a risk of major flooding along the Red River and its tributaries, including the Roseau, Rat and Pembina rivers. However, water levels are expected to remain below community flood protection levels at all locations.

How much flooding occurs will also be dependent on future weather events between now and the spring melt.

“Our government continuously monitors all watershed conditions across the province to remain vigilant and ready to respond to ensure that all Manitobans are protected should there be a risk for flood conditions,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk.

“The Hydrologic Forecast Centre monitors river flows and lake levels daily throughout the year, and we work in collaboration with municipalities and communities to best prepare for potential flood mitigation operations.”

If favourable weather conditions persist, water levels along the Red River would be similar to spring peak levels observed in 2013 from Emerson to the Red River Floodway Inlet.

In a normal weather situation, the Red River would be near the spring peak levels observed in 2019/2020, while an unfavourable weather scenario would put the Red at 2009 levels.

The province expects to utilize the Red River Floodway this spring to reduce water levels within the city of Winnipeg. The Portage Diversion will also likely be put into operation to prevent ice jamming on the Assiniboine River.

The next flood outlook will be released in late March.

View the 2022 spring flood outlook report below:

February 2022 Flood Outlook Report by ChrisDca on Scribd