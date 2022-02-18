Red River Co-op Equity Cheques in the Mail

WINNIPEG — First, it was the Manitoba Public Insurance rebate cheques. Now, drivers can look forward to an equity cheque from Red River Co-op in their mailboxes.

Members will receive their share of a $24.6 million in equity return for the 2021 fiscal year.

The Red River Co-ops board of directors has approved returns of six cents per litre on fuel purchased, two percent on food purchased and four percent on pharmacy prescriptions.

The local co-operative has over 316,000 members and are sending out cheques totalling $23.8 million in cash to its membership in Winnipeg and surrounding communities. The remainder of equity earned remains in members’ equity accounts.