Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest Not Seeking Re-Election

The mayor of Brandon won’t be seeking re-election to lead the city during this fall’s municipal elections.

Rick Chrest announced on Friday he won’t be running for a third term after eight years at the helm.

“This has certainly been the biggest honour of my life to be selected to serve the fabulous community where I was born and raised,” Chrest, 62, said in a statement.

“However, after a combined 19 years on council it is time for my wife and I to focus on the next chapter of our life which will devote even more time to family. Our daughter now resides in Kamloops, BC and we recently welcomed our first granddaughter. The mayor’s job is pretty confining, so we’ll look forward to getting to see them more often.”

Chrest highlighted some of his accomplishments as mayor, including Brandon’s two councils, which he says are always “collegial, collaborative and constructive.” Chrest also singled out the city’s record on fiscal management and the resiliency of the human spirit by citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would highly encourage our citizens to consider running for office this year. Certainly, it’s challenging work, but it’s highly rewarding and our community needs a diverse group of good people to keep putting up their hand to serve their community,” he said.