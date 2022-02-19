Candace House Receives $100K to Support Victims of Crime

WINNIPEG — The province is providing Candace House with $100,000 to support victims and survivors of violent crime.

The non-profit organization will use the funds to support the Healing Haven program and the newly created Heart Spaces at Candace House, a comfortable refuge near the Winnipeg law courts that provides family members of homicide a safe place to rest, debrief about court and receive emotional support while involved in the criminal justice process.

“When individuals are able to use services from Candace House, they have direct access to emotional and practical support,” said Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

“These funds directly benefit victims and survivors and promote healing and resilience while gaining confidence in navigating the justice system.”

Cecilly Hildebrand, executive director of Candace House, says the organization has experienced a growing demand for its services over the last three years.

“This funding will ensure that victims and survivors of violent crime have access to wrap-around, trauma-informed, and culturally safe supports while they navigate Manitoba’s justice system,” Hildebrand said.

According to the province, Candace House has served approximately 500 victims, survivors and family members since it began in November 2018. The non-profit is the vision of Wilma and Cliff Derksen, who became strong advocates for victims after losing their daughter, Candace, to homicide in 1984.