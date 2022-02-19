One Killed, Several Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 7

One man was killed and several other people were injured Thursday following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 7.

Manitoba RCMP responded to the collision just before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle travelling in the wrong lane of traffic.

A white truck was travelling south in the northbound lane on Highway 7 near Highway 23 when it struck another vehicle heading north, causing a chain reaction. The collision involved three northbound vehicles and the white truck.

The driver of the white truck, a 66-year-old man from Peguis First Nation, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 64-year-old man from Fisher River Cree Nation, who was driving one of the other vehicles involved, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three adults and a child from the other vehicles were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Stonewall RCMP continue to investigate.