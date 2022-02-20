Winnipeg to Begin Plowing Residential Streets on Wednesday

WINNIPEG — An extended snow route parking ban is in effect at midnight tonight before a residential parking ban comes into effect Wednesday at 7 a.m.

The city will begin plowing residential streets after approximately 12 centimetres of fresh snow fell in Winnipeg this weekend. Paired with blustery wind gusts, local snow levels in some spots may exceed several feet.

Plowing of residential streets will begin in the following snow zones on the following dates:

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022

A,G,J,L,P,S Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022

C,F,I,K,M,N,R Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022

D,H,O,Q,T,U,V Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday, February 25, 2022

E Friday, February 25, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022

Vehicles parked in violation of the extended snow route parking ban may receive a $100 ticket ($75 if paid early), and may be towed. Vehicles parked in violation of the residential parking ban may receive a $200 ticket ($150 if paid early), and may be towed to a nearby street that is not scheduled to be plowed, or has already been cleared.

Residents can track the status of the snow-clearing operation on the city’s website.