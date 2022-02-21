Assiniboine River Portion of Skating Trail Closes

WINNIPEG — The Assiniboine River potion of the Nestaweya River Trail has closed for the season after an increase in water being released from the Shellmouth Dam.

Officials with The Forks said on Monday the water has made its way onto the surface of the ice and created several inches of slush and water.

“While the ice below remains solid, The Forks has decided to close the Assiniboine portion of the Nestaweya River Trail for the season as it can no longer maintain it with the water on the surface,” a statement read.

The Forks added that all warming huts have been safely brought back to the Historic Port and will remain there for the remainder of the season. That section of the trail, as well as the Red River portion, will be monitored and groomed.

The province increased the flows from the Shellmouth Reservoir on February 17 as part of the normal operation to draw down the level of the reservoir in preparation for spring run-off from the upper Assiniboine River.

Outflow from Shellmouth Dam was increased to 1,100 cubic feet per second (cfs) from the current 870 cfs at the time.