Two Killed in Crash on Highway 16 Amid Blizzard Conditions

Blizzard conditions are said to be a factor that led to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16, west of Newdale, Manitoba last Friday.

Manitoba RCMP say a pickup truck travelling west crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with an oncoming semi-trailer at around 10:30 a.m. in the RM of Yellowhead.

Both vehicles caught fire and were engulfed in flames when the local fire department arrived.

The two people in the pickup truck, a 45-year-old man from Tofield, Alberta and a 60-year-old man from Elora, Ontario, were both pronounced deceased on scene.

The 53-year-old man driving the semi-trailer, from Melfort, Saskatchewan, received minor physical injuries and was treated by paramedics.

Much of Manitoba was under a blizzard warning on Friday amid deteriorating conditions that lasted well into most of Saturday.

Yellowhead RCMP continue to investigate.