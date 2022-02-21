Ottawa Police Tell Downtown Businesses They Can Reopen After Protesters Clear Out

By The Canadian Press

Ottawa police are reassuring businesses that closed their doors during the three-week occupation of the downtown core that they should now feel safe to reopen.

They posted a tweet last night advising people that some streets in the Parliament Hill area that were closed because of the demonstration have since been reopened to both pedestrians and vehicles.

Police also thanked local businesses and residents for being patient as they worked to end the protest against COVID-19 public health measures and the federal government.

Most roadways that had been choked with trucks and protesters are now cleared, though some debris the demonstrators left behind still needs to be cleaned up.

Ottawa Interim Police Chief Steve Bell said yesterday that 191 people had been arrested so far, with 107 of them facing a total of 389 charges laid in connection with the illegal occupation that began with the arrival of the so called Freedom Convoy of truckers.

He added that law enforcement was, “with every hour,” getting closer to delivering on its promise to give the streets of the capital city back to its residents.

Ottawa police said nearly 100 protester vehicles have been towed, including 20 that were removed from a site on Coventry Road that demonstrators were allegedly using as a base camp. Police also promised officers would remain there to prevent anyone from returning to the site.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.